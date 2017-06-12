Junipero Serra High School is located at 5156 Santo Rd. in Tierrasanta. The high school is one of the schools sending off their seniors this week.

Graduation has arrived for San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) seniors, and commencement ceremonies will take place all over San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten will deliver a commencement speech at Madison High School on Wednesday, with San Diego Unified board members and trustees are scheduled to address various high schools across the County as they usher in the new generation of young adults.

Board President Richard Barrera will deliver speeches at Garfield High School and San Diego Early/Middle College on Wednesday.

Board Vice President Kevin Beiser will speak at the Serra High School graduation on Tuesday and Scripps Ranch graduation on Wednesday.

Trustee John Lee Evans will address Clairemont High and Mission Bay High on Wednesday.

Trustee Michael McQuary will speak at the High and Point Loma High School graduations on Tuesday, and later at the Twain and Kearney High School graduations on Wednesday.

Trustee Whitehurst Payne will speak at Morse High and Lincoln High graduation ceremonies on Wednesday.

A full list of commencement ceremonies can be found on the San Diego Unified website.