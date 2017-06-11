San Diego, Tijuana Mayors Head to D.C. to Advocate for Free Trade

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum will travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced Sunday.

During the two-day visit Tuesday and Wednesday, Faulconer and Gastelum will meet with officials from Homeland Security, the EPA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fauconer is a featured speaker at a board meeting for the Border Trade Alliance that addresses key issues affecting trade, travel and security affecting North America. Both Faulconer and Gastelum will speak at the Building a Competitive U.S.-Mexico Border conference Wednesday.

Faulconer is also scheduled to meet with Housing and Urban Development

Secretary Ben Carson, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and the Environmental Protection Agency.



