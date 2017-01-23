San Diego Braces for Another Round in Deadly Winter Storm

You're watching a live stream of NBC 7 News Today.

San Diegans will see another day of potentially dangerous winds, rain and colder temperatures as a winter storm pounds the region Monday.

One man died in the North County when he was pulled into a rain-swollen creek in the area of Rainbow, north of State Route 76. At sunrise, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies will resume the search for a child reported to be with the man at the time.

Officials confirmed a man's body was spotted in the area of 5th street near I-15 and Old Highway 395 Sunday evening. Witnesses reported a toddler swept away by the rising water as well but that report has not been confirmed by officials.

All of San Diego County was under a flash flood watch through Monday evening. The San Diego County coast, mountains, deserts and cities could see flooding as the storm moves in.

A flood warning was in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Santa Margarita River at Ysidora affecting Camp Pendleton. The river crested at 13.3 feet at 1 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Vandegrift Road and Stuart Mesa Road were flooded and Stuart Mesa bridge has been overtopped.

Base officials have informed employees to delay the start of work Monday by three hours due to impassable roads and other storm damage.

A winter storm warning was in effect for comunities in our mountains, including Julian and Pine Valley. The areas will likely see two to six inches of snow at altitudes between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Peaks above 5,000 feet altitude will likely see six to 12 inches of snow.

Those traveling through these areas will want to be careful when driving, as visibility will be near zero at times, according to NWS.

Winter Storms Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego

At San Diego’s beaches, a high surf warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The NWS says surf was expected to subside through Tuesday – 6 to 9 feet – with sets to 12 feet. High tide will be at 5.1 feet at 5:59 a.m. Monday; 5.4 feet at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says the high surf could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion, as well as strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Waves could easily sweep someone off rocks or jetties, the agency warns.

A strong wind warning was in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; gusts in areas like Borrego Springs, Banning and Desert Hot Springs should reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts at 50 miles per hour. The strong winds will be in the County mountains.

The NWS cautions that the winds will make driving especially difficult and advise the use of extra caution.

A large boulder fell on the westbound lanes of Millards Road between Espola Road and State Route 67 Sunday at 6 p.m. City of Poway crews were able to clear the debris from the road and reopen the route four hours later. The boulder was on the shoulder so drivers were cautioned to drive carefully along Poway Road.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police report these roads are flooded:

10818 San Diego Mission Rd.

Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk Dr.

Fashion Valley Rd. at Riverwalk Dr.

La Media at Airway Dr.

1800-2000 block of Saturn Blvd.

Bent Ave & Via Vera Cruz between San Marcos Blvd & Discovery St; Foxhall Dr at Craven Rd. in San Marcos

Ramona Street between H Street and Raymond Avenue

Rice Canyon at Highway 76 and Rainbow Heights

Pine Valley Crossing between Pine Creek Rd and Valley View Trail

The following roads are closed due to fallen trees or debris:

7474 Charmant Dr.

5705 Ferber St.

7900 Camino Huerta

2318 Upas St.

5600 Carroll Canyon Road

Reedly Tr. At Sword Way

Half Mile Dr. at El Camino Real and the 5000 block of Niagra Ave. at Riverwalk because of the high surf. San Diego Storms: Break From Rain, Strong Winds Persist

The NWS reported around 8 p.m. Sunday that in the past six hours, the region from Camp Pendleton to Palomar Mountain had received between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain.

Additionally, the City of Chula Vista said that because of debris, fallen trees, flooding and more, all City parks would remain closed until further notice. Those parks include:

Rice Canyon, lower Salt Creek Park restroom, Sunset View Park, Area 31 (tennis courts), Terra Nova, Eucalyptus, Hilltop, Lauderbach, and Rohr Parks, Max fields, All Seasons, Chula Vista Community, Harvest, Santa Venetia, Voyager and Greg Rogers Parks.

If you have a non-emergency situation to report to the City of Chula Vista, you can call (619) 397-6000.

The Mountain Empire Unified School District will also be closed Monday due to the storms.

Conditions are expected to be much drier by Tuesday and Wednesday.

