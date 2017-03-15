Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a collision involving a Sheriff's deputy cruiser Wednesday night in Santee.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. on the northbound State Route 67 near Riverford Road.

A San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) deputy stopped behind Caltrans on the freeway during a closure, CHP officials said. Another car came to a stop behind the deputy's cruiser and was hit from behind by a Ram 2500 pick up.

The car slammed into the deputy's cruiser causing minor damage.

Two people inside the car were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Both lanes of the northbound SR-67 were shut down and a Sig Alert was issued.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.