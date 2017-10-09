San Diego Sheriff’s Department Goes Pink for October

NBC 7 guest Sheriff Bill Gore shares a new campaign that has San Diego's law enforcement wearing pink patches on their uniform for the month of October. (Published 25 minutes ago)

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is sparking conversation by allowing deputies to wear a pink version of their uniform patch for the month of October.

The Pink Patch Project originated with Orange County’s Seal Beach Police Department in 2013, and has turned into a nationwide law enforcement campaign to spread awareness of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to the SDSO.

This is the first year the SDSO is taking part in the campaign, using money donated by the deputies to purchase the uniform patches.

The public can purchase the pink patches for $10 as a collectible item. Funds will be donated toward cancer research, according to the SDSO.

For information on purchasing a commemorative patch contact Deputy Sheriff’s Association in Poway at 13881 Danielson Street, or call (858) 486-9009.