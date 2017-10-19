Self-Driving Cars Headed to San Diego With New Testing Site

FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, Google's self-driving Lexus drives along a street during a demonstration at Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

If you notice a car sweep by without a driver at the wheel in San Diego, don't panic--it's most likely a self-driving car.

SANDAG officials announced Thursday that the city of San Diego has been selected as one of 10 autonomous vehicle testing sites in the U.S., thanks to its global reputation as a high-tech hub with an extensive highway system.

The planning process is now underway for the first San Diego Regional Proving Ground, according to SANDAG.

Self-driving cars will be tested on the Interstate 15 express lanes, the southern part of the South Bay Expressway and some roads in Chula Vista, said SANDAG officials.

"The benefits of having autonomous vehicle and the safety aspects, this is going to be a transformative change in the way everything works, all the transportation," SANDAG chairman Ron Roberts said.



SANDAG, Caltrans and the city of Chula Vista hosted the meeting. There were more than 40 companies and institutions in attendance.

Some of those companies included Qualcomm, UC San Diego, Cyber Center of Excellence, the California Department of Motor Vehicles and Marine Corps Installations Command, according to SANDAG.

It was not yet known exactly when they will begin testing self-driving cars.