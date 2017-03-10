San Diego Unified Issues 1,400+ Pink Slips

More than 1,400 pink slips will be delivered to employees of San Diego Unified School District on Friday.

The $124 million in cuts are needed to balance the budget, district officials said. The amount accounts for 10 percent of the district’s budget.

According to the district, 1,476 pink slips will be delivered to employees. But the district said that does not mean this will be the number of people losing their jobs nor the number of positions being eliminated.

Among those expected to be given pink slips are nurses, counselors, district police, and senior management.

Every department will be impacted in some way due to these cuts. There is hope some jobs will be spared.

When it comes to teachers, nurses and counselors, 473 full time positions will be eliminated but lay off notices will be sent to 891 certificated employees by March 10.

When it comes to classified employees, 404 full time positions will be eliminated but 585 people will get the pink slip.

One hundred senior administrators will also be eliminated.

District officials said some receiving pink slips this week qualify for early retirement. The district is offering early retirement packages to more than 1,500 teachers, who are of retirement age to save jobs.