SUV Lands in Back of Valencia Park Home

In a bizarre crash, an SUV rolled down an embankment backwards and crashed into a Valencia Park home early Monday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials rushed to the home on Daisy Avenue that sits below the intersection of Division and S 61st streets.

The SUV was traveling southbound on S 61 Street when it continued through Division and into the home, officials said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

She may have had some sort of medical emergency while driving, firefighters told NBC 7.

There are six people living in the home, including children. No one in the house was hurt.

The car rolled into the home from the road on the hill above them.

Residents describe the driver of the Tahoe as a woman in her 50s.

No other information was available.

