San Diego Rescue Fire Chief to Respond to Lifeguard Union's Concerns

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy was expected to address concerns about a new dispatch system at a briefing for media early Wednesday.

San Diego lifeguards worry the new 911 dispatch system rolled out in January is confusing dispatchers and adding to response times.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy says that the dispatch system San Diego Lifeguard Union head Ed Harris is blaming for response delays is actually shortening response times, and said the complaints from the union are political and irresponsible. (Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017)

Sgt. Ed Harris, leader of the lifeguards union and former candidate for San Diego mayor, said the change may have caused confusion on Sunday when a toddler needed rescue near Mission Bay Park.

It’s the second time in two weeks the union is calling on Fennessy to address concerns.

Lifeguards Consider Breaking Away from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

The lifeguard's union says its members are considering the possibility of breaking away from the fire department. NBC7's Omari Fleming joins us with more on the policy changes that lifeguards say may be putting your safety at risk. (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)

Fennessy has said the new system was put in partly to combat the high volume of unanswered 911 calls.

“Our change in dispatch protocol for inland water rescues has resulted in improved service to the community members we serve,” Fennessy said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that the Teamsters Local 911 president is misleading the public by making uninformed and false statements about this change.”

Mayor Kevin Faulconer's office released a statement Tuesday:

"The changes Chief Fennessy has made have ensured that 911 water-rescue calls are answered faster and have resulted in better response times. It's ridiculous to suggest otherwise."

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department includes more than 1300 firefighters, lifeguards, paramedics and civilian personnel with a budget just over $237,000,000, according to the city’s website.