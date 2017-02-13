Chocolates, candies, balloons and flowers are a must-have for many on Feb. 14.

But now, it turns out where you celebrate Valentine's Day with your special someone may also be on that list.

Luckily, for San Diegans, it looks like you won't have to go too far.

San Diego was ranked the ninth best city in the United States to celebrate Valentine's Day by WalletHub.

America's Finest City also took home the number three slot for the best weather.

Topping the list as the number one best city to celebrate Valentine's Day was San Francisco.