San Diego Ranked No. 2 Most Hungover City in Nation

San Diego, this probably isn’t a ranking to be proud of.

America’s Finest City happens to be the No. 2 most hungover city in the country, according to a recent ranking by Trulia.

The only city to edge out San Diego from the top spot is also in California: San Francisco.

The Trulia ranking took into account the cities’ number of bars, the number of young people and amount of party suppliers. It also surveyed how many of a city’s residents reported having at least one binge drinking incident in the past month.

“The city with the most party suppliers, young people and binge drinkers scored higher as a place to party,” a Trulia news release said.

Behind San Francisco and San Diego, Austin came in at No. 3, Bellingham, Wash., was ranked No.4 and Charleston, S.C., came in at No. 5.

Even with the holiday festivities, police and sheriff’s deputies want to remind you to stay safe and not drink and drive. And if you party, please take an Uber, Lyft or cab.