San Diego protesters met in Balboa Park for what they described as a "rally against hate" on Sunday.

The rally was a counterprotest to the “Patriot Prayer” and “March Against Marxism” that took place in San Francisco and Berkeley, as well as to show solidarity with allies against racism in Charlottesville, according to a statement from the organizers of a Facebook group called San Diego Protest.

The event was scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Museum of Man in Balboa Park.

Protesters marched 1.5 miles from the Museum of Man to Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego.