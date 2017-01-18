San Diego Pot Industry Scores Professional Help

In this October 19, 2009, file photo, Dave Warden, a bud tender at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, displays various types of marijuana available to patients on in Los Angeles.

San Diego’s burgeoning cannabis industry has attracted a new law firm focused on the needs of local marijuana entrepreneurs.

Clifton Cannabis Law opened its first three offices Jan. 17, one in San Diego, another in Bend, Oregon and the third in Eugene, Oregon.

CEO and founder Jennifer Clifton said in an interview with the San Diego Business Journal that she chose to open the firm’s first California office in San Diego because of its “very sophisticated business environment,” its “progressive” population – and because it’s her hometown.

The firm also hopes to open offices in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, which she called “the next cannabis capital of the United States.” But first she wanted to get established in San Diego.

“We just want to be part of the entrepreneurial cannabis startup market in San Diego,” Clifton said. She noted that CanopyBoulder, a cannabis business accelerator in Colorado, helped open a similar organization last summer called Canopy San Diego. The accelerator works with marijuana technology companies.

Clifton Cannabis Law has experience in corporate transactional, real estate, securities, tax and criminal law. The firm said it hopes to help local marijuana-related businesses in the areas of entity formation, land-use regulations, state and intellectual property licensing and general law issues.