Local politicians offered 'thoughts and prayers' for a congressman and four others shot at Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were injured after an armed man opened fire on a congressional baseball practice. One senator, Jeff Flake of Arizona, said the gunman had a lot of ammo and shot indiscriminately across the field.
Compassionate thoughts were offered to Scalise and the other victims from many politicians connected to San Diego.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago