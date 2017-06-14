San Diego Politicians React to Baseball Field Shooting With 'Thoughts and Prayers' | NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Politicians React to Baseball Field Shooting With 'Thoughts and Prayers'

By Cassia Pollock

    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia.

    Local politicians offered 'thoughts and prayers' for a congressman and four others shot at Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were injured after an armed man opened fire on a congressional baseball practice. One senator, Jeff Flake of Arizona, said the gunman had a lot of ammo and shot indiscriminately across the field.

    Compassionate thoughts were offered to Scalise and the other victims from many politicians connected to San Diego.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

