San Diego police seized 25 pounds of pot, 2000 edibles and concentrated cannabis, as well as $17,000 from a illegal marijuana dispensary in Pacific Beach Wednesday.

San Diego police say the Seeweed Club has been operating as a marijuana dispensary behind the McDonalds, on the 1100 block of Hornblend Street.

Three employees were arrested and cited for operating a business without a license to sell marijuana at about 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, police searched another illegal marijuana dispensary on the 2000 block of University Avenue in North Park.

While searching the place at around 1 p.m., SDPD officers seized 50 pounds of pot, 3000 edibles and concentrated cannabis, eight vials of PCP and $5,000. Four employees were arrested at the scene.

Two of those employees were cited for operating an illegal marijuana dispensary. Police say the owner was booked into jail for illegally selling marijuana and operating a business without a license. A fourth employee was booked into jail for similar charges as well as the felony possession of PCP drugs.

Another illegal marijuana dispensary was shut down in La Mesa recently.

In a crackdown, police have closed 60 illegal marijuana dispensaries since March 2016 in San Diego. Police say this has been a joint effort between San Diego police and the City Attorney’s Office.

Dozens of property owners and operators have been fined, criminally charged and prosecuted for selling marijuana illegally without a permit, said police.

Police are also cracking down on illegal pot delivery services, marijuana farmers markets, marijuana “tours” and other illegal activity in the City of San Diego.

They warn that anyone involved with these businesses will be arrested and fully prosecuted.