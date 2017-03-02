San Diego Police (SDPD) are searching for a woman last seen near San Diego's iconic Sunset Cliffs region.

Amanda (Mandy) Cruse, 30, first arrived in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2017 from out of town.

On that Saturday, nearly two weeks ago, Cruse visited the Sunset Cliffs region on Point Loma, near Ocean Beach.

The following day, in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Cruse may have went back to the Sunset Cliffs area, near Monaco Street.

Cruse was known to take photographs and may have been in the area to capture photos, police said.

SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said authorities do not know the circumstances of how she went mission. There is no reason for police to think the report is falsse.

Since she was reported missing, Cruse's family has flown in from out-of-state and has been handing out fliers in the area she went missing, according to SDPD Lt. Holden.

Cruse, a Sri Lankan native, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black white converse sneakers.