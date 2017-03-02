San Diego Police Searching for Woman Last Seen Near Sunset Cliffs | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego Police Searching for Woman Last Seen Near Sunset Cliffs

Amanda (Mandy) Cruse, 30, first arrived in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2017 from out of town.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Diego Police Department
    Amanda (Mandy) Cruse, 30.

    San Diego Police (SDPD) are searching for a woman last seen near San Diego's iconic Sunset Cliffs region. 

    Amanda (Mandy) Cruse, 30, first arrived in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2017 from out of town. 

    On that Saturday, nearly two weeks ago, Cruse visited the Sunset Cliffs region on Point Loma, near Ocean Beach. 

    The following day, in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Cruse may have went back to the Sunset Cliffs area, near Monaco Street. 

    Cruse was known to take photographs and may have been in the area to capture photos, police said. 

    SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said authorities do not know the circumstances of how she went mission. There is no reason for police to think the report is falsse.

    Since she was reported missing, Cruse's family has flown in from out-of-state and has been handing out fliers in the area she went missing, according to SDPD Lt. Holden. 

    Cruse, a Sri Lankan native, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black white converse sneakers. 

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices