San Diego police say crime went down January through February this year in many areas.

Robbery went down 5.7 percent, rape went down 1.1 percent, aggravated assault went down 4.5 percent, burglary went down 8.2 percent and larceny went down 10.5 percent.

Arson is also down 51.9 percent, from 54 cases in 2016 to 26 cases in 2017.

However, auto thefts are up 6.2 percent and the murder rate did not change, said SDPD Lieutenant Scott Wahl.

Wahl attributes a lot of the positive improvement to the great relationship between the community and law enforcement. There's a variety of factors at play, but the way people work together is a big part of it, said Wahl.

As for auto thefts, he encourages the use of anti-theft devices. Club and kill switches are extremely successful at deterring people from trying to steal your car, said Wahl.

The average thief wants to get in and get out, so they will go to another car instead.

The report focuses on crime across the City of San Diego, said Wahl.