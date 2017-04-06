At one point during the pursuit, the suspect, driving a red van, looped in and out of parking lots in Lemon Grove. NOTE: this NBC 7 Chopper video does not have audio.

San Diego police have taken a wanted domestic violence suspect into custody after a high speed pursuit across surface streets around the County.

The pursuit began at approximately 2:08 p.m. Thursday near southbound Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 when officers spotted the suspect's faded red van near Mission Bay.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was wanted for an assault reported earlier Thursday in Lemon Grove. He was believed to be armed.

Police attempted to pull the man over, but he fled.

The suspect raced down Interstate 5 and headed to eastbound Interstate 94 before he got off in Lemon Grove. He drove on surface street through the neighborhood, to La Mesa, then back to Lemon Grove and to San Diego.

At one point, shortly before 3 p.m., the suspect pulled onto the lawn of a home on the 600 block of Flicker Street in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood and was taken into custody.

