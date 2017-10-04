Off-Duty SDPD Officers Helped Victims in Las Vegas Shooting Chaos

Several off-duty San Diego police officers attending the country music festival who jumped into action to help victims in a mass shooting say heroes were all around them.

Wearing swim trunks and flip-flops, SDPD Officer Tom McGrath helped a woman shot in the chest, a man shot in the neck and another woman suffering a leg injury.

"Nobody suffered alone. There was a lot of good people out there,” McGrath said as he detailed his experience for San Diego news crews Wednesday. “A lot of people were heroes.”

Officer Max Verduzco assisted an off-duty Orange County law enforcement officer who he said was a true hero because the officer had stayed to help others after the shooting began.



More than 500 people were injured and 58 died in the October 1 shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Verduzco and McGrath were among the 22,000 concertgoers who ran for their lives when a sniper began shooting from a nearby high-rise hotel. Investigators have said that gunman was armed with dozens of rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

McGrath was attending the concert with his wife who is a nurse. The couple was 20 to 25 feet from center stage waiting for country music artist Jason Aldean to begin his next song when the off-duty officer heard "round after round."

"You're not expecting what happened to happen," he explained.

The couple helped a young woman who had taken a round to the chest. McGrath took off his shirt and was using it to put pressure on the woman's wound when another round of bullets was fired.

He recalls putting his body on top of his wife.

"We huddled down," he said, waiting for a break in the gunfire.

He and his wife were separated by the crowd and the confusion.

McGrath found himself on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard where he encountered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

After packing the man's wound with a bloody tank top, McGrath flagged down a truck and asked the driver to get the injured man to the nearest police checkpoint.

As they were loading the injured man into the truck, McGrath said a woman with a leg injury was carried over. The officer made a tourniquet out of a scarf and a branch, he put his finger in the woman's blood and wrote the time on her arm to help doctors who may treat her later in an emergency room.

Officer Verduzco said he used his department training to instruct people near him to hide from the shooter.

“I was just telling people what I’ve been trained to know. Hide behind the engine, the wheel well, places that provide cover, not just concealment,” he said.



He bandaged one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and encountered an Orange County law enforcement officer he knows only as "Joe" who was shot in the chest.

Verduzco said he saw everyone pitching in to help.

“I was amazed at how many people were stopping and asking if they could help,” he said.