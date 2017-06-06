The San Diego police officer injured in a shooting last year that took the life of his partner is back on duty.

Officer Wade Irwin is back at the department in a limited role, San Diego police (SDPD) confirmed Tuesday.

He suffered a gunshot injury to his neck in the July 2016 Southcrest shooting that shook San Diego.

Irwin and his partner, Officer Jonathan De Guzman, had pulled over suspect Jesse Michael Gomez during a traffic stop on July 28 when Gomez opened fire at both officers at point-blank range.

De Guzman, a 16-year veteran of the SDPD, was shot and killed. Irwin was shot in the neck.

He was released from the hospital in August.

According to SDPD, Irwin will be on desk duty as he is still recovering from his injury.

Gomez is facing charges that include murder and attempted murder.

Irwin is a 9-year veteran of the department