Man, Found Stabbed Multiple Times in Alley, Declared Dead: PD

A San Diego man found stabbed in a Teralta East alley last month has been pronounced dead, San Diego Police Lieutenant Todd Griffin said.

Efren Jimenez Gonzalez, 34, of San Diego, had been on life support ever since police found him stabbed multiple times in the chest and head on Aug. 26.

When the first responding officers arrived to the west alley of 4200 45th Street, just east of Interstate 15 and south of El Cajon Boulevard, they started to perform CPR on Gonzalez. The 911 call said there had been a fight and an injured person was down in the alley.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez would not survive his injuries, medical staff determined, without the aid of life support. He was put on life support.

On Friday, the victim was declared dead, Griffin said on Tuesday.

Detectives from SDPD Mid-City Division launched an investigation into the assault.

Authorities do not have suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.