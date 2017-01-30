San Diego Police Investigate Death of Man Fatally Stabbed in Chollas Creek | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

San Diego Police Investigate Death of Man Fatally Stabbed in Chollas Creek

By Cassia Pollock

    A man was stabbed to death in the Chollas Creek neighborhood on Sunday evening, San Diego police (SDPD) confirmed.

    Police received a call about the stabbing at about 8:38 p.m. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Towle Court where the suspected killing took place.

    At the scene, SDPD officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds on his upper body. Medics attempted life-saving measures and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

    The victim, in his fifties, died at the hospital at about 9:08 p.m., according to the SDPD.

    An investigation examining the stabbing as a suspicious death is underway from the San Diego Police Homicide Detectives. 

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 21 minutes ago

