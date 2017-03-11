PD: Man Stabbed Outside Gaslamp Club

A man walking out of the Fluxx Nightclub was stabbed just after 2 a.m. Saturday, San Diego police said.

Officers were called to the corner of 7th Avenue and Market Street just as the bars were closing in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The victim, described by police as 24 years old, told officers he bumped into two men and exchanged words with them. One of the men punched the victim in the stomach, police said. Soon after, the victim realized he had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he received treatment. Officers said he’s expected to survive the wound to his right abdomen.

No arrests have been made.