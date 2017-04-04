San Diego Oysterfest Announces 2017 Lineup

Get the shuck out: San Diego Oysterfest is back and bigger than ever.

On Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, San Diego's annual festival of live music, beer/wine, art, DJs, and all the oysters you can devour takes over the scenic Marina Embarcadero North (behind Seaport Village).

LIVE: Oysterfest

Now in its eighth installment, the fest is upping the ante -- especially on the live-music tip. While last year's Oysterfest was no slouch in the performance department (Thievery Corporation, Rebelution, Through the Roots, Boombox, the Expanders, and more played), 2017's lineup is a big step up and bit more diverse.

Friday gets into the rock/pop/dance swing of things with Ghostland Observatory, San Diego's own Rocket From the Crypt, Dance Yourself Clean, the Shelters, and recent San Diego Music Award-winners the Verigolds.

"[We're] definitely really stoked!" Verigolds' drummer, Craig Schreiber, told SoundDiego. "[Marina Embarcadero North] is one of the best outdoor spaces in San Diego: ocean breeze, sunshine, and party people!"

Not to be outdone, Saturday's schedule has more of a reggae lean with San Diego favorite Matisyahu as the big headliner, Magic!, Dam Funk, Josh Heinrichs, Vokab Kompany and Janelle Phillips (both local artists).

The event is 21-and-up and pre-sale tickets are currently available ranging from $30 (plus fee) for nonrefundable single-day general admission, to nonrefundable two-day admission for $55 (plus fee), to backstage tables for eight at $2,000 (plus fee). There are plenty of options to sort through, so any way you cut it, you'll be set. Note: ticket prices do not include food and drink.

Bottom line? Go shuck yourself, San Diego.

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow, plays in Diamond Lakes, and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.