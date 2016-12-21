Shoppers Fill San Diego Open Markets After Berlin Attack

In response to the Berlin attack, local security precautions have continued as normal in San Diego. Some residents appreciate the added protection that comes from being a military town. NBC 7’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

The traditional Christmas tree can be found alongside gift shops and restaurants at the Old Town Open Market. It's one of the more popular tourist destinations, located just a few miles from downtown San Diego.

Shops were open Tuesday and vendors like Judith Roberts were still selling despite the news of Monday’s violent attack on holiday shoppers in Berlin, Germany.

“I think it's in the back of everyone's mind. It could happen, but we can't worry about that,” Roberts said.

Hours earlier, in Germany, a truck had rammed into a crowded market killing 12 and injuring 48. Law enforcement agencies around the world are looking for the man wanted in the attack, identified as a man with three nationalities who has used six different names.

“We are aware,” said Harold Dozier, who works for an Old Town tour company. “We're not blind to what's going on, but we are comfortable because we're here in San Diego.”

The fact that San Diego is a military town may give locals and possibly tourists a sense of security. Some, though, consider that a double-edged sword.

The situation in Berlin shows these types of attacks can’t always be prevented, especially when they target civilians in open and public spaces.

One couple told NBC 7 that even if they did have concerns, they were making a point to carry on their day as usual.

“If we avoid going out and enjoying the beautiful day that we have today, avoiding going to markets similar to that in Berlin, then we would just be admitting defeat,” said the father of three who asked not to be identified by name.

“I think people just need to keep that in mind. Otherwise they change the way we live and then they're winning,” his wife added.

Ed. Note: NBC 7 reached out to San Diego Police to ask about specifics regarding security for areas like the Old Town open market. We did not receive a response before deadline.

