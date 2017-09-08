A San Diego-area mosque is demanding an apology from the Southern Poverty Law Center for including them in a list of hate groups.

Members of Muhammad Mosque No. 8 gathered on the steps of the county courthouse in downtown San Diego Thursday because they believe the civil rights group unfairly slandered their organization by associating them with groups like the KKK.

“We carry no weapons, nor do we instigate violence towards anyone,” said Hugh Muhammad, a student minister at the mosque. “We challenge you to present to us one instance where I or a member of our mosque or any follower have ever perpetrated violence against white people, or blacks, or any people."

The Southern Poverty Law Center recently created a map showing hate groups across the country using publications, law enforcement reports, and field sources as criteria.

The center defines the Nation of Islam as black separatists but gives no specific examples of hate perpetrated by the mosque.

“To slander them, to talk about them, to bold-faced lie about them is like lying and slandering me and everybody in our community,” said San Diego resident Armand King.

The mosque said they work on encouraging the black and Latino communities of San Diego and have never been associated with terror or hate.

Laila Aziz said Nation of Islam works with children through youth groups and helps employ members of the community.

“That’s not hate,” Aziz said.

NBC 7 contacted the Southern Poverty Law Center for their response on Thursday, the day of the National of Islam news conference. We haven't received a response.