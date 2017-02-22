Taxi Used as Weapon in Suspected Assault at Marina

A taxi was used as a weapon in a suspected assault in downtown San Diego’s marina area Wednesday, officials confirmed.

At around 11:30 a.m., Harbor Police Department officers were called to Kettner Boulevard and Harbor Drive to investigate reports of an assault with a vehicle.

Officers discovered a cab had hit a victim; the victim suffered minor injuries.

About 35 minutes later, police confirmed that the taxi involved in the incident had been found, unoccupied, in the 500 block of 19th Street.

No other information was available.

No one else was hurt.

