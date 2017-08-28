Man Accused of Flashing Cash to Lure Kids into SUV

A man tried to lure girls into his SUV with cash and drugs in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Kyle Jaymes Hackney, 31, of San Diego was taken into custody Friday at approximately 6 p.m. after deputies say he tried to get girls into his vehicle near the Head Start Facility on Linda Vista Drive.

Hackney was driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder, deputies said.

Three days earlier, a man in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was parked outside the San Marcos Senior Center on Richmar Avenue.

The man was flashing money and promising children they could make easy money and he was looking for a "good time", deputies said.

Deputies say they believe Hackney was the man in the Chevy Tahoe.

He’s being held in lieu of $500,000 bail on suspicion of five crimes including selling or transporting a controlled substance, pandering to minors and carrying a concealed weapon with a prior felony conviction.

Anyone who may have witnessed either event or has additional information can contact Detective Daniel Wilson at (760) 510-5241.

Head Start is a program that promotes school readiness for children up to 5 years old, though officials did not give the ages of the children who were allegedly solicited.