NBC 7 reporter Katia Lopez-Hodoyan speaks with police about new training preparations in San Diego for law enforcement and first responders in case of active shooter situations.

Local law enforcement agencies have changed their training drills over the years--especially after recent mass shootings across the nation.

Active shooter training and responding to terrorist attacks is a part of a new reality for officers and first responders, said Chris Heiser, Deputy Chief for the San Diego and Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

"It's a topic of discussion I would say daily amongst crews," Heiser told NBC 7.

A topic more relevant, especially after an active shooter incident back in April when 49-year-old Peter Raymond Selis opened fire at a pool area inside a La Jolla apartment complex, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Heiser added that any event with a gathering of a large group of people is now seen through a different lens.

"We started a number of years ago, really gearing up for these types of events and we continue to move in that direction," Heiser said.

Training drills now include responding to an active shooting incident in an open space and closed settings--such as the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, FL last year.

“One of the things you look at is, what's the reasonable threat," said Heiser. "What we've done in San Diego County is, we took the best practices and standards."

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says although they train for an active shooter incident, they hope it never happens.

"The advice that we give people is run, get away from the shooter, get away from what is happening and if you can't do that, then hide," Zimmerman said. "If you can hide, see if you can help to barricade, maybe if you're in a room to give you more protection."

San Diego County has a policy in place to make sure all law enforcement agencies and first responders are on the same page in case of such incidents.