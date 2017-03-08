The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) in La Jolla has once again received a bomb threat – the latest in a wave targeting Jewish community centers across the nation.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Billy Hernandez confirmed Wednesday that the local JCC had received an email threat. No further details about the wording in the email were released; no evacuations were ordered.

A security guard at the center told NBC 7 they weren't evacuating because the threat was not credible.

For months, a series of similar threats made toward Jewish centers across the U.S. has persisted. On Tuesday, another wave of bomb threats targeted facilities in New York, Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois, leading to brief evacuations. In recent months, these threats have prompted evacuations of dozens of facilities in more than 30 states.

La Jolla JCC Relieved to Learn of Arrest in Jewish Center Threats

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla where they were reacting to news of an arrest in the February 20th threat received at the center. (Published Friday, March 3, 2017)

On Feb. 21, the La Jolla JCC received a bomb threat. It again happened on Feb. 27.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said several of its offices have also received similar threats.

A man was arrested last week in connection with one of the threats to the ADL and the seven other Jewish centers, including the La Jolla facility, but investigators said that man is a copycat.