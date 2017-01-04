San Diego Acts Invade 2017 BottleRock Festival

Dani Bell & the Tarantist (who play our SoundDiego LIVE party at the Casbah on Jan. 20) are heading to the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley festival. (Photo by Shannon Wolf)

Calling all music fans (and winos), prepare to head into the great wide open. If life is getting "the best, the best, the best, the best of you" -- it might be time to start planning that vacation to the grand grape-crushing land of Napa Valley that you’ve been longing for.

The 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley music/food/wine/brew festival surely has something on tap you’ll like during its May 26-28 weekend with its huge lineup featuring headliners like Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Band of Horses, two different types of Pickups (Silversun and Silverado), two different kinds of Saints (Motel and Lucia), and the Roots (among many others).

Dani Bell & the Tarantist: Behind the Mask

We go behind the masks with Dani Bell & the Tarantist to talk their addictive lounge/soul/pop sound -- and how a simple twist of fate brought the duo together. See them on Jan. 20 at the Casbah for SoundDiego LIVE! (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

The mighty lineup -- which was announced Tuesday, Jan. 3 -- also features a San Diego invasion of sorts as well, with R&B star Andra Day (the 2016 SoundDiego Award-winning Artist of the Year), beloved blues/rock duo Little Hurricane, reggae/pop group Hirie, and the eclectic soul/pop/folk Redwoods Revue (a collective from the San Diego music label of the same name that includes familiar local names like Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, Birdy Bardot, the Midnight Pine, Cardinal Moon, and Dani Bell & the Tarantist) scheduled to perform.

Hometown favorites Little Hurricane are no stranger to the festival circuit, having played at SxSW, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and the Telluride Blues and Brews fest (among others) over the past few years. The same goes for the massively popular seven-piece band Hirie, who -- led by their namesake frontwoman -- have taken their sunny vibes to the big events such as the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, the 2015 Reggae Rise Up Festival, and the huge California Roots Festival in both 2014 and 2016.

Day (who just capped an epic year recently by performing a tribute to Mavis Staples with Bonnie Raitt at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors) has performed at a myriad of national events in 2016 alone, ranging from Milwaukee’s Summerfest to Washington state’s Sasquatch Festival to the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

But it’s a rather big coup for the Redwoods Music label. While we’re spoiled and get to see their Revue take over various San Diego venues every couple months (or Dani Bell & the Tarantist at, say, our next SoundDiego LIVE party on Jan. 20 at the Casbah), BottleRock is the first big step toward taking their massive show on the road. While the Midnight Pine has played the local stage at the first two incarnations of Kaaboo Del Mar, and the Joshua Tree Music Festival for the past couple years (along with some of the label’s other bands), the upcoming Napa fest may be the biggest out-of-town opportunity for the homegrown collective yet.

2017 BottleRock Napa Valley tickets go on sale on Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets available here.

The full 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival lineup