German flare returns to San Diego International Airport this fall.

After last year’s success, a special Oktoberfest celebration is taking place at San Diego International Airport from late September to Oct. 3.

For three weeks, travelers and visitors will have the chance to sip on Oktoberfest-themed brews while enjoying live entertainment, promotional giveaways and special offers from the many shops and restaurants participating in the event.



The airport is dressing up for the occasion with Bavarian décor through the halls. Travelers and guests will find pop-up beer gardens throughout the terminals.

