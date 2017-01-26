San Diego Immigrant Community to Respond to Trump's Executive Orders

Some leaders of San Diego’s immigrant community were expected to speak Thursday in response to President Donald Trump signing several executive actions regarding immigration.

Trump signed several measures Wednesday including one to jumpstart construction of the promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. He also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" and a boost in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers, pending congressional funding.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., NBC News reports, and the federal government has only limited capacity to identify, prosecute, and deport violators.

The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium will gather at the San Diego County Administration Center at 11:30 a.m. NBC 7 plans to provide a live stream of the event.

The consortium includes local community activists and organizations that work to support comprehensive immigration reform, among other issues.

