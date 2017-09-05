Texas Shelter Animals to Arrive in San Diego

A group of 60 dogs and cats displaced by Super Storm Sandy were flown into San Diego in 2012.

Animals from Texas will arrive in San Diego Tuesday on two flights.

The first flight will arrive at Lindbergh Field with staffers from the Helen Woodward Animal Center who went to Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

The center expects to receive 80 dogs and cats that were in shelters in the Houston area when the storm hit.

The animals will be taken to the Rancho Santa Fe animal center in the afternoon. The public will be able to see the animals and consider them for adoption.

A second flight will bring dogs and cats to El Cajon with the group Wings of Rescue.

That organization has already brought one plane-load of animals to San Diego. The pets on both Wings of Rescue flights were not directly affected by the storm that ravished Texas and Louisiana. They were cleared out of shelters in the area to make way for pets that were abandoned during the storm and ensuing floods.

Wings of Rescue and the other organizations it's working with including the San Diego Humane Society are asking for donations of gently-used animal crates.



