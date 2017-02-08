San Diego Humane Society Rescued Yorkies Adopted

The first of 123 of San Diego’s most wanted Yorkies – rescued from a hoarding situation in Poway last month – were adopted to forever homes Wednesday.

The San Diego Humane Society said adoptions for the pups began at 10 a.m. Interest was certainly high. Last week, the Humane Society said the nonprofit organization had received more than 1,500 applications for the dogs.

On Jan. 20, animal service workers seized 92 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkshire terrier mix breed dogs from the home of an elderly couple in Poway. Officials said the couple sought out help for the dogs from animal services; the Yorkies were living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions. Four days later, an additional 29 Yorkie mix-breed pups belonging to the couple were found at another location, the Humane Society said.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Humane Society’s veterinarians have examined the dogs and treated them as needed. All 123 pups have been evaluated for behavior, too, and have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, groomed and outfitted with microchips. Some have received dental care, too.

An overwhelming response from people wanting to adopt the rescued dogs prompted the San Diego Humane Society to close the application process on Feb. 4 -- earlier than planned.

The applications are being reviewed and adoptions are being completed through a lottery-type process, the Humane Society said.

As of Wednesday, 80 of the dogs have been cleared for adoption. The first batch of forever families picked up the pups at the Humane Society’s Gaines Street shelter.

More adoptions of these dogs will be completed on Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.