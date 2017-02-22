Mental Competency Hearing Rescheduled for Suspect in Deadly Killing Spree

A hearing to decide whether a local man accused of brutally attacking and killing several homeless people last summer is competent to stand trial has been rescheduled.

Jon David Guerrero, 39, was expected to appear in a San Diego courtroom on Wednesday for his competency hearing.

A judge ruled the hearing would be postponed to March 20 with a status hearing on March 1.

Guerrero is charged in the deaths of five homeless people in San Diego, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes. The brutal killings began on July 3.

Angelo de Nardo, 53, was found badly burned near train tracks in Bay Ho. Investigators say they believe the homeless man died before he was set on fire.

On July 4, two homeless men were discovered attacked within an hour of each other in Bay Ho and Ocean Beach in the early hours of morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. They both suffered severe trauma to the upper body.

One 61-year-old victim survived the attack however 41-year-old Shawn Longley died from his injuries.

Two days later, San Diego police found 23-year-old Derek Vahidy in Pantoja Park near State and G Streets. Vahidy had been beaten and set on fire, police said. He later died in the hospital.

Guerrero was arrested on July 15 after a fifth man was attacked at 18th and C streets.

In December, Guerrero was also charged in the July 13 attack of an 83-year-old woman.