San Diego Explained: The Plans to Reduce Homelessness

According to the latest count, more than 1,400 people live on downtown streets alone.

At the 2017 State of the City address, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said reducing homelessness should be made the region's No. 1 priority, and he introduced a plan for how he wants to do it.

Faulconer’s proposal isn’t the only one being discussed right now. A countywide group known as the Regional Task Force on the Homeless is also talking about some big ideas.

