San Diego Explained: The Plans to Reduce Homelessness
San Diego Explained: The Plans to Reduce Homelessness

    In this week's San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt discuss how local leaders plan to address the ever surging homeless population throughout San Diego County. The latest count shows over 1,400 people live on the streets in the downtown area alone. (Published 30 minutes ago)

    Street homelessness seems to be surging throughout the county.

    According to the latest count, more than 1,400 people live on downtown streets alone.

    At the 2017 State of the City address, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said reducing homelessness should be made the region's No. 1 priority, and he introduced a plan for how he wants to do it.

    Faulconer’s proposal isn’t the only one being discussed right now. A countywide group known as the Regional Task Force on the Homeless is also talking about some big ideas.

    In this week's San Diego Explained, NBC 7 San Diego's Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego's Lisa Halverstadt highlight how local leaders plan to address the growing homeless population.

