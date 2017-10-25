Part of Cubic's new system for the New York MTA.

A San Diego-based company considered an industry leader in systems for the transportation market has won a $539.5 million contract with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to make life a little easier for commuters in The Empire State.

Cubic Corporation confirmed Wednesday that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) division was picked by the New York MTA to replace the MetroCard with a new fare payment system similar to what’s used on transportation services operated by Transport for London.

MTA chairman Joseph J. Lhota said the vote is a “win for New Yorkers,” as Cubic’s technology will deliver "a streamlined trip through the region’s public transit" and update a transportation system very much in need.

“Cubic helped revolutionize fare payment with the MetroCard’s introduction in 1992 and we are honored to play an important role in the future of mobility in New York,” said Matt Cole, president of CTS, in a press release.

Cubic’s 21st century upgrades are designed to make paying for transit faster and easier. The new system allows commuters to create personalized transit accounts to keep track of their ride history and balance and add fare to their balance using their mobile devices. They can also report lost or stolen cards via the system.

Customers can also use credit or debit cards and mobile devices to pay for their fare at the bus or turnstile. Those who don’t want to use their bank card can opt for a contactless card option.

Cubic said the changes will make for shorter lines and will allow commuters to move faster through the New York transit system. The system will also allow for access to Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Rail Road.

As part of the deal, new equipment including fare validators and new configurable ticket vending machines will be rolled out at MTA’s 472 subway stations and 6,000 buses. While the system undergoes the transition, New York commuters will still be able to use MetroCards.

Cubic said the contract will create jobs across the state of New York as the system is implemented. The company said the contract includes additional options worth $33.9 million.

The MTA’s Board approved the deal, which will soon be finalized.

Cubic Corporation, headquartered in Kearny Mesa, designs, integrates and operates systems in defense training and secure communications markets as well. Its Cubic Global Defense division provides live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Its Cubic Mission Solutions division provides capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions.