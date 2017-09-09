A team of San Diego-based firefighters, search and rescue specialists and doctors deployed to Florida Saturday to help with whatever is necessary for the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

FEMA Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8 is an 81-member team comprised of firefighters, doctors, paramedics, structure specialists, search and rescue specialists, Hazmat experts and other first-responders often sent to disaster-stricken zones.

The team recently spent 12 days deployed in Texas, in areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

On Saturday, the team began their next journey, this time to Florida, to prepare for the relief efforts that will be needed after Hurricane Irma hits.

2 Dozen Members of Task Force 8 Deploying to Florida

Many in the group just got back from two weeks in Houston. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

Fifty-seven members from Task Force 8 headed to Florida, including firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

SDFD Capt. John Wood said Task Force 8 will set up at Eglin Air Force Base. From there, they will divide into smaller teams and help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

“We’ll be ready to go and work right away,” said Wood. “This is what we want to do; this is what we’re built to do. We’ll get our sleep when we can. We’re there to help.”

SDFD Capt. Brent Brainard, who’s also a K-9 specialist, is part of Task Force 8. He and his K-9, Decker, aided victims of Hurricane Harvey, and now they’re going to do the same for those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“It’s something we train for,” Brainard told NBC 7.

When Irma hits, he and Decker will be paired up with another K-9 team to look for victims in the rubble.

Local Rescue Team to Face Second Fierce Hurricane

Shortly after braving the punishing winds of Hurricane Harvey, a local rescue team is heading off to another fierce storm. With almost no time to rest, the team will now assist with Hurricane Irma. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

“And then once we’re able to confirm, ‘Hey, there’s a victim in this area,’ then we can bring in more technical search specialists or the rescue squads that come behind us.,” he explained.

Brainard said leaving his family for these types of missions is always difficult but having Decker by his side really helps.

“He’s my best friend,” he said.

Brainard said Decker not only helps civilians in the field of these disasters but also acts as a therapy dog for other first responders missing home or for civilians who just need a little reassurance.

“He plays multiple roles,” he said, of his K-9 companion.

In addition to Decker, Task Force 8 also includes three other search and rescue K-9s and their handlers.

San Diego Crews Leave to Support Florida in Irma