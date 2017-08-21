A look at how Americans viewed the first coast to coast eclipse in nearly a century.

Solar Eclipse Highlights: How It Was Viewed Around the Country

Les and Mary Anderson marked their 13th eclipse Monday with hundreds of amateur astronomers who descended on Casper, Wyoming.

The couple from San Diego attended Astroncon, which is organized by the Astronomical League.

The Andersons met on a photography field trip to Yosemite National Park sponsored by San Diego University in May 1990.

"Les sat next to me on the bus. We call it now our five-day, four-night first date," Mary told San Diego Uptown news in April, ahead of the eclipse.

The couple went to Mexico for an eclipse in 1991 — their first together — and have been chasing the celestial phenomenon ever since, traveling around the globe to photograph the solar eclipse.

In Casper, they joined a friend they met during an eclipse in Aruba in 1998. Monday’s total eclipse is the first one that could be seen from the continental U.S. since 1979.

The Andersons stressed that the eclipse needs to be experienced first, with photography only second in importance.