Bob Petralia shows how his new refrigerator produced clumps of ice.

Bob Petralia holds up a large chunk of frozen ice from his new refrigerator.

“The ice is not supposed to be like that,” Petralia said.

The La Mesa homeowner had never had a refrigerator with an ice maker before and at first, he thought this was normal.

“The ice is all clumped together in one solid mass rather than being loose,” Petralia said.

The Whirlpool refrigerator was the last piece of the Petralia’s remodeling puzzle. At first, they loved the look and design of their new refrigerator but, they said months after they bought it from Lowe’s in Mission Valley, the problems started.

“It seemed like the temperature in the refrigerator would not hold properly, it would go down and shortly after that we started to have problems with the ice maker,” Petralia said.

The couple called Lowe’s and Laurie Petralia, Bob’s wife said the company was quick about sending a repairman.

“We became on a first name basis with our service guy because he was out here so many times, ten or eleven times,” Laurie Petralia said.

Humor turned to frustration though when another problem turned up: noise.

“That thing has been so noisy it’s almost like you had to turn on the TV to drown it out,” Bob Petralia said.

That was the final straw and the reason the couple turned to NBC 7 Responds, Bob Petralia said.

NBC 7 Responds reached out to Lowe’s and within days, a new refrigerator was on its way.

“It was astonishing how quickly things happened,” Laurie Petralia said.

In an email, Steve Salazar, a communications manager for Lowe’s said, “We apologize for the inconvenience Mr. Petralia had, and are pleased to have resolved his concerns to his satisfaction.”