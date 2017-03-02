Deputies Shoot, Kill Person in San Marcos Gated Community

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports from the scene of a shooting in San Marcos where neighbors were unaware of the investigation until they left their homes for the day.

One person was shot and killed by a San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy who was investigating a burglary in a gated community in San Marcos.

Deputies were called to the Silver Crest gated community on Edgewater Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A homeowner called 911 saying there was someone in his home with a baseball bat, SDSO Public Information Officer Ryan Keim said.

"A call of a burglary where the homeowner was upstairs with his family and reported that someone unknown to them was downstairs with a baseball bat in their house," Keim said.

The person killed in the shooting was not identified.

"We believe that was the only person involved. No deputies were injured," Keim said.

No details were given on why the shooting occurred, how many bullets were fired or if the person killed in the shooting was armed.

Keim said the information was preliminary and that witnesses were still being questioned.

Deputies were checking cars leaving the neighborhood.

One woman, who lives five houses from the location of the shooting, was not aware of the incident until she saw uniformed deputies outside of her home.

“Of course I feel nervous because this is a good neighborhood actually,” said Agnes Asuncion.

The location of the community is south of State Route 78 and west of Interstate 15 in San Diego's North County.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.