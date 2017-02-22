County Hotels Saw January Revenue Rise 4.8 Percent | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

County Hotels Saw January Revenue Rise 4.8 Percent

By Lou Hirsh - SDBJ Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Monica Garske

    Revenue at San Diego County hotels rose 4.8 percent from a year ago during the month of January, topping $180.5 million, according to the latest monthly data from research firm STR.

    The region’s occupancy rate was 67 percent for the month, down 1 percent from January 2016, while all other reported metrics showed increases. The average daily room rate was $142.41 during January (up 4.5 percent), while revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $95.39 (up 3.4 percent).

    Local room-night supply rose 1.4 percent, to more than 1.89 million; while room-night demand (nights booked) for the month rose 0.3 percent, to more than 1.26 million.

    According to STR, the San Diego region generally registered annual full-year improvements on most metrics for the past six consecutive years, spurred in part by a strong nationwide tourism economy.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices