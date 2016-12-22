How to Find Sledding & Snow in San Diego

A substantial amount of snow is expected to fall beginning Friday in San Diego's East County.

Chains may be required of those people considering a trip to the East County for a snow day.

Also, traffic could be at a standstill along the Sunrise Highway or anywhere near the top of Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Peak or Palomar Mountain.

On New Year's Day 2015, thousands of people descended on Julian after six inches of snow fell. The high number of visitors backed up roads for miles and caused a traffic nightmare for some.

So, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants drivers to think ahead and make sure they have plenty of gas, water and food supplies.

Also, keep in mind that just because there's snow on the ground, doesn't mean you can trespass.

"Private property is off-limits to the public for recreational snow activities," an SDSO news release warns.

As you plan, you may want to consult this interactive map of Cleveland National Forest for locations of picnic sites and campgrounds. There are some fees associated.

Those who decide not to purchase a recreation pass are risking a hefty fine.

You can inquire about the passes needed at the main Cleveland National Forest office at 10845 Rancho Bernardo Road in San Diego.

For those heading east, the Laguna Mountain Lodge is a good resource. The owners know the mountain and the places to "legally" go sledding.

You'll need extra, dry clothing as well, especially socks, shoes or boots; a fully charged phone for emergencies and plenty of trash bags.