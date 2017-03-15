San Diego County Fair Announces 2017 Lineup

Toby Keith is just one of the San Diego County Fair's big name headliners in 2017.

Giddyup y’all, the 2017 San Diego County -- I mean country -- Fair hits the Del Mar Fairgrounds on June 2-July 4 (minus the first four Mondays and the first three Tuesdays). Honky tonk all-star Toby Keith, country crossover Darius “Hootie” Rucker and blue collar funny man Jeff Foxworthy will headline this year’s Toyota Summer Concert Series.

Keith, who is one of the most awarded country superstars in the world, is still riding the success of his last album, “35 mph TOWN,” which featured the lead single, “Drunk Americans.”

While Rucker hasn’t toured with Hootie & the Blowfish in some time, his “Southern Style” has more than made up for it. In 2009, he broke ground by becoming the first African-American to win the New Artist Award from the Country Music Association.

And Foxworthy? Well, he's just as funny as ever.

Now, you might be thinking, “What the hay? San Diego ain’t big enough for reggae and country!” Well, then you haven’t ventured very far into East County, because it’s plenty country out there. So, saddle up and get your badonkadonk to the fair this year.

Even if you’re not into the whole country thing, the fair’s Grandstand lineup still offers quite the spread to appeal to a variety of tastes. ‘60s pop stars Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, soul queen Patti LaBelle and hometown heroes Switchfoot will round out the fair’s musical festivities, and I dunno about you, but I’m already excited about it.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, but since you’re reading this, you can use the code “CACTUS” to jump ahead of the line and get the best pre-sale seats available this Thursday and Friday.

Just don’t say we never did nothin’ for ya, partner.

Rutger Rosenborg was almost a Stanford neuroscientist before he formed Ed Ghost Tucker. He now plays in the Lulls and makes music on his own when he's not writing. Follow his updates on Facebook or contact him directly.