Walk-Ins Welcome for Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremonies

The county of San Diego’s downtown office will offer walk-in wedding services on Valentine’s Day 2017

By Monica Garske

    It's a nice day for a Valentine's Day wedding in San Diego.

    Lovebirds, this one’s for you: the county of San Diego is offering walk-in services on Tuesday – Valentine’s Day – for couples looking to tie the knot.

    The county of San Diego will issue marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego – no appointment necessary. Couples can also renew their vows.

    The County Administration Center, located at 1600 Pacific Highway, will be the only county office offering walk-in wedding services on the holiday. Walk-ins can visit Suite 273 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; those with appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies will be seen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    These days in San Diego County, a marriage license costs $70 while a wedding ceremony performed by county staffers costs an additional $88. But, what some couples may find priceless, is the special Feb. 14 date, which may make it easy to remember that anniversary year after year.

    At other county offices – San Marcos, El Cajon and Chula Vista – appointments are required for Valentine’s Day marriage services. If available, those appointment can be made by calling (619) 237-0502.

