San Diego Clergy Stand United Against Hate, Racism

Clergy from across San Diego County stood together Friday and called for an end to racism and violence like that seen in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Members of the San Diego Organizing Project, a nonpartisan federation of 31 faith congregations, gathered at St Paul's Episcopal Cathedral on Sixth Avenue.

Faith leaders countywide publicly reject every form of intolerance and violence toward people of all races and creeds, the group said in a prepared statement.

Along with denouncing the alt-right and white supremacists who rallied against the removal of a Confederate statue last weekend, the group called out to San Diego area law enforcement authorities to put together a public safety plan.

They want officers to be prepared to protect those who demonstrate against fascism in future events here in San Diego.