City Crews Prep for Heavy Rain

With a major winter storm forecasted for Friday and lasting into the weekend, City of San Diego crews have been busy clearing drain pipe in zones known to get backed up during heavy rain.

According to the City of San Diego, over the past three weeks, city crews have been cleaning drain pipe to prepare San Diego’s storm water infrastructure for more heavy rain. The City of San Diego said Thursday that during this time, crews have also inspected 24 channel locations and removed loose debris that could cause clogging.

Urgent repairs and checks were completed at pump stations as well, and, according to a press release from the city, “Crews performed spot repairs and replaced deteriorated pipe to improve drainage in problematic areas.”

City Public Information Officer Anthony Santacroce is expected to hold a news briefing later this morning to share tips on how residents can prepare their properties for the looming storm.

NBC 7 meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said the powerful storm is expected to move into Southern California Thursday night, bringing the potential for heavy rain and high winds through the weekend. The brunt of the storm arrives Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall across San Diego County.

