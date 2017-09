NBC 7's Marianne Kushi profiles the bipartisan relationship between friends and councilmembers Scott Sherman and David Alvarez.

Two San Diego City council members acquired the name "odd couple."

They generally oppose each other on city issues but they've established a bipartisan friendship which is somewhat rare these days among contentious lawmakers.

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi sat down with David Alvarez and Scott Sherman to talk about what makes their political friendship work.They also talked about the issue of affordable housing and why they agree on how to bring relief to middle-income buyers.