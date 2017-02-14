A file image of the chambers of the San Diego City Council.

The San Diego City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to file a brief in support of the state of Washington in its lawsuit over President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

Councilman Scott Sherman cast the dissenting vote.

San Diego's leaders considered a suggestion that they join the amicus curiae brief in State of Washington vs. Donald Trump.

A letter signed by 30 local organizations and individuals urged councilmembers to support the suit.

"Many of our nation’s big-city mayors are speaking out against this executive order. Mayors in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, among others, have issued statements and joined protests to denounce the order and to support immigrants and refugees," the letter reads.

The president's executive order temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. The action sparked protests at airports around the country including San Diego International Airport and launched a legal challenge.

On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against reinstating the executive order.

The justices said the argument that the ban targets Muslims raised "serious allegations" and presented "significant constitutional questions," and they agreed that courts could consider statements by Trump and his advisers about wishing to enact such a ban.

President Trump immediately vowed to challenge the appeals court decision in court but since then, some legal analysts have said the Republican administration may consider rescinding the order and rewriting it.

